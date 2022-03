If you missed the moment Nate Oats’ desperation manifested itself Saturday, it came with 3:01 left in regulation time in Alabama basketball's disappointing 80-77 overtime road loss to LSU. That’s when Oats, while trying to summon a greater level of effort and intensity, subbed in James Rojas for Darius Miles, who had just committed a turnover, and left him on the floor for the rest of the way, including all of overtime. With Alabama (19-12, 9-9 SEC) trying...

