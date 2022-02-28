ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Mask restrictions lifted in Delaware courts

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks will no longer be required in Delaware courthouses starting Wednesday — following new CDC guidance. Delaware’s courts were hit hard by the pandemic, forced to close their doors, conduct proceedings virtually and suspend jury trials for extended...

www.delawarepublic.org

Daily Herald

Pritzker lifts school mask mandate even as state Supreme Court strikes down order blocking it

All schools in Illinois will be able to go mask-optional if they wish on Monday, joining most other indoor public settings across the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said late Friday that he will halt his embattled school mask mandate on Monday -- the same day he is lifting the COVID-19 requirement in other areas. The governor tweeted out the decision, citing new guidelines the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday easing its recommendations on face coverings as the Omicron surge ebbs across the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pioneer Press

MN judicial branch lifts mask requirements in court facilities

The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced on Friday it is lifting an order requiring face masks in court facilities. The order — by Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea — is effective Monday. “The Judicial Branch has relied on data and the guidance from state and federal public health experts...
MINNESOTA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

School mask mandate to be lifted Tuesday; courts on Wednesday

Gov. John Carney on Tuesday will lift his emergency order about schools and masks. Gov. John Carney will end his school mask mandate Tuesday at 6 p.m. To be specific: Masking will not be required in kindergarten-twelfth grade schools, on school buses, or in child care facilities after that time. Carney’s lawyers in a Chancery Court hearing about masking requirements ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota courts, Hennepin County lift mask mandate for employees, visitors

More government agencies across Minnesota are lifting mask mandates in their buildings as the latest wave of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic eases. The Minnesota court system and Hennepin County will lift mask requirements in most of their buildings Monday. Duluth Public Schools made a similar decision to lift the mask mandate in district buildings for students and staff.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WMDT.com

Mandatory mask order to be lifted in Del. courts March 2nd

DELAWARE – The Delaware Judiciary will lift its mandatory mask order in all Delaware Court facilities this Wednesday, March 2nd. Under the new CDC guidance, masking is no longer recommended in areas that are rated as either low or medium risk. Kent and Sussex Counties are currently rated medium risk, while New Castle County is rated low risk. In addition, the judiciary will end its mandatory testing program for unvaccinated employees, however, Chief Justice Seitz says testing is still recommended for anyone showing symptoms of COVID, and courts will continue to ask any person who is experiencing COVID symptoms to stay away from court facilities until their symptoms clear or they get a negative test.
DELAWARE STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta mayor scales back some COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate lifted

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city is easing back some COVID-19 restrictions, which includes lifting Atlanta's indoor mask mandate for most places. The news follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement on Friday, where health officials outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
actionnews5.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools lifting indoor mask restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is easing indoor mask restrictions. MSCS students will have the option to opt out of wearing masks beginning Monday, Feb. 28. This comes after recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Shelby County Health Department. The school district...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KAAL-TV

State courts to lift mask requirements March 7

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced it is lifting the statewide order requiring face coverings in court facilities, effective Monday, March 7. “In light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state, and consistent with updated mask-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in Judicial Branch facilities,” said Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea.
MINNESOTA STATE

