Mask restrictions lifted in Delaware courts

DELAWARE – The Delaware Judiciary will lift its mandatory mask order in all Delaware Court facilities this Wednesday, March 2nd. Under the new CDC guidance, masking is no longer recommended in areas that are rated as either low or medium risk. Kent and Sussex Counties are currently rated medium risk, while New Castle County is rated low risk. In addition, the judiciary will end its mandatory testing program for unvaccinated employees, however, Chief Justice Seitz says testing is still recommended for anyone showing symptoms of COVID, and courts will continue to ask any person who is experiencing COVID symptoms to stay away from court facilities until their symptoms clear or they get a negative test.

