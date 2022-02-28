ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ceasefire talks begin between Ukraine, Russian officials

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXeDS_0eRLsUwP00

( The Hill ) — Ceasefire talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials began on Monday, several days into an invasion launched by Moscow that is still unfolding.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a text message that the ceasefire talks, which are taking place on the Belarusian border, had started.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office previously said that Kyiv had the goal of reaching a ceasefire and compelling Russian forces to leave Ukraine.

The Kremlin, however, refused to comment on Moscow’s goals going into the talks, Reuters noted.

US imposes sanctions on Russian central bank

Zelensky recently confirmed to Sky News that Russia and Ukraine would participate in peace talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus. He had initially rejected an earlier request that discussions take place in Belarus, where some Russian troops invading Ukraine had been held.

Blasts were heard in Kyiv and Kharkiv before the sun rose on Monday, according to Reuters. Russia’s advance, however, has reportedly been slowed by fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and private citizens.

The U.S. and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and its top officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, hurting the country economically.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ceasefire#Moscow#Russian#Ukrainian#Reuters#Belarusian#Kremlin#Sky News#Nexstar Media Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy