ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Myjai Sanders, Alec Pierce Receive High Praise in Latest Film Breakdowns

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKTUW_0eRLrz9100

Both players are expected to go off the board on Day Two of Three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats Alec Pierce and Myjai Sanders are showcasing their skills at the 2022 NFL Combine this week and are already earning praise from some significant voices in the NFL community.

Sanders put on a show in front of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy earlier this month. Nagy thinks he could be a major steal on Day Two of the draft because of his elite explosiveness.

ESPN's Matt Bowen labeled Desmond Ridder as a viable NFL starting prospect last week, and he loves what he's seen from Ridder's top wide receiver.

He thinks Pierce can be a lengthy weapon at the second and third levels in the NFL.

The 2022 NFL Combine kicked off on Monday as the first of four positional groups start getting checked into Lucas Oil Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Preview: Cincinnati Travels to Houston in Hopes of Avoiding Four-Game Losing Streak

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Fall at the Buzzer to South Florida 56-54 on Senior Night

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Offers to Three-Star OT and Four-Star WR

Recruiting Roundup: UC Loses Commitment from 2023 Offensive Tackle; Offer 2023 Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Watch: ESPN's Matt Bowen Breaks Down Desmond Ridder's NFL Traits

Weekly NET: Bearcats Clinging to Top-100 Status After 1-2 Week

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

Recruiting Roundup: UC Pursues Coveted Safety Pair in Latest Trio of Offers

2022 UC Football Schedule Revealed

Five Cincinnati Bearcats Make the cut on Dane Brugler's Big Board

Three-Star Recruit Drew Ramsey Commits to UC as Preferred Walk-On

Report: Luke Fickell Agrees to Contract Extension With UC

NFL Announces Eight Bearcats Invited to NFL Combine

Cincinnati Among Seven Teams Most Likely to Regress in 2022 College Football Season

Report: Desmond Ridder had 'Great' Meeting With Pittsburgh Steelers

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati

Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
WCPO

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce put up impressive numbers at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton might have broken the 40-yard-dash record at the NFL Combine, but Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Alec Pierce posted some pretty impressive numbers in Indianapolis. Pierce's 4.33-second 40-yard dash tied for sixth fastest Thursday, while Ridder posted the fastest 40...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Steelers#Breakdowns#Movies#American Football#Senior Bowl#Espn#Offensive Tackle#Cincinnati Partners#Uc Football Schedule#Big Board Three Star#Uc Nfl
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Chula Vista (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClure ISO film

Chula Vista (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClure had Cal, Texas, USC, UCLA, Tennessee and several other schools visit the Mater Dei High School campus in January. McClure, born in Liberia, has been busy this pst month with his seven-on-seven team Makasi Gold as one of the best deep threats in Southern California. In fact, while some kickers can out kick their coverage, McClure often out runs his quarterback's arm. In his exclusive isolation video, McClure shows good burst off of the line of scrimmage and finds himself consistently splitting bracket coverage between defensive backs.
CHULA VISTA, CA
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
722
Followers
541
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy