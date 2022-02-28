Watch: Myjai Sanders, Alec Pierce Receive High Praise in Latest Film Breakdowns
Both players are expected to go off the board on Day Two of Three of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats Alec Pierce and Myjai Sanders are showcasing their skills at the 2022 NFL Combine this week and are already earning praise from some significant voices in the NFL community.
Sanders put on a show in front of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy earlier this month. Nagy thinks he could be a major steal on Day Two of the draft because of his elite explosiveness.
ESPN's Matt Bowen labeled Desmond Ridder as a viable NFL starting prospect last week, and he loves what he's seen from Ridder's top wide receiver.
He thinks Pierce can be a lengthy weapon at the second and third levels in the NFL.
The 2022 NFL Combine kicked off on Monday as the first of four positional groups start getting checked into Lucas Oil Stadium.
-----
