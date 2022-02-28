ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Zimbabwe: 1 dead after clashes at opposition party rally

By FARAI MUTSAKA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBF5F_0eRLqpD800
1 of 3

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One person died and others were injured in clashes at an opposition party rally in Zimbabwe over the weekend, police said Monday. The country’s main opposition leader claimed his followers were attacked by ruling party supporters armed with machetes, spears and rocks.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi confirmed the death and said 16 people were arrested in connection with the violence at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally on Sunday in the city of Kwekwe. Police are investigating.

Chamisa told reporters Monday that people who “wanted bloodshed” attacked the rally and blamed the ruling ZANU-PF party for the attacks. A government spokesman denied that.

Opposition party members in Zimbabwe have for years been the subject of attacks and harassment by ruling party supporters and security forces. Hundreds of people defied police firing teargas and using water cannons to cheer Chamisa at another rally on Saturday.

The unrest comes ahead of a March 26 election to fill more than 130 vacant parliament and local council seats. The politically volatile southern African nation is due to hold a general election next year.

Chamisa lost a disputed presidential election in 2018 to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa, a 44-year-old lawyer and pastor, held his first rally earlier this month after forming a new party. He broke away from the Movement for Democratic Change, Zimbabwe’s longtime opposition party, last month.

Mnangagwa took over as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party and as president after a military uprising forced Robert Mugabe from power in 2017.

Mugabe, who had led Zimbabwe for 37 years, was also accused of overseeing a regime that clamped down on any opposition. He died in 2019.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Spain: Opposition party to choose new leader in April

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top opposition leader Pablo Casado will remain in charge of the Popular Party until early April, when party members are expected to choose a new leadership following an ugly internal clash that, according to early surveys, has benefited the conservatives’ rivals in the far right.
EUROPE
Reuters

Factbox: Russia's response to Western sanctions over Ukraine

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has responded to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine with a range of measures to shore up its economic defences and retaliate against Western restrictions that are crippling its economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed...
POLITICS
AFP

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials said Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead. "The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP. A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Nelson Chamisa
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
The Independent

Voices: The conflict in Ukraine feels all too familiar for many Afghans

Let me tell you about a time when kites would fly high, brushing past valleys and mountains, in a land that many called home. In Afghanistan, there were whispers of peace and prosperity painting the streets with excitement, as the fresh scents of bread and tea and the blissful sounds of music filled the air.Before the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, the country was thriving in culture, history and hidden gems. These gems were stolen when war took sight of the country and blinded many. My homeland was torn apart by outsiders, and unfortunately history keeps repeating itself.The current...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukrainians fleeing fighting arrive in Poland in record numbers

MEDYKA, Poland, March 6 (Reuters) - Record numbers of refugees headed into Poland from Ukraine with the total number expected to surpass 1 million people later on Sunday as Russian forces escalated their invasion. Fresh data shows Polish border guards cleared as many as 129,000 people at border crossings on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Opposition Party#Southern African#Election#Ap#Zanu Pf Party
The Associated Press

Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. And yet, many have been spending hours on end glued to their TV...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

788K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy