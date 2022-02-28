ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Officers chase car through multiple north Alabama counties

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Authorities arrested a driver accused of leading law officers on a chase through several northern Alabama counties.

At one point in the Sunday night chase, a woman jumped from the vehicle, WHNT-TV reported.

Deputies went to assist a Falkville police officer on a traffic stop, and the driver wouldn’t pull over, Morgan County sheriff’s officials said. Officers then chased the car through Cullman and Winston counties before the pursuit ended in the Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County.

The driver — a 45-year-old Madison man — was taken into custody, authorities said. He faces numerous charges and has outstanding warrants in Morgan, Cullman and Limestone counties.

Baggies and syringes were thrown from the vehicle during the chase, sheriff’s officials said. A woman who was a passenger in the car bailed from the vehicle midway during the chase, they said. It was not immediately known whether she was apprehended.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

