Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and now there are two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties are located just a few blocks south of Fair Park. One has a conventional facade; the other is a quirky rectangle that stands three stories tall.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO