St. Louis area sees spate of gun violence over weekend

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in and around St. Louis were kept busy over the weekend with a spate of gun violence that saw at least seven people killed and several more injured.

The deaths included a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot Saturday inside a Jennings business and a man who died in a Saturday morning shootout in a Spanish Lake parking lot.

The Spanish Lake shooting happened when two men who were involved in an altercation began shooting at each other, police said. One man died at the scene and the other was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On Friday in St. Louis, a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Kingsway West neighborhood, and a man was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Later Friday night, police in Berkeley found two men in a vehicle, each with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one died. The other was being treated for life-threatening injuries.