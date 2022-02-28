Press Release: Bowser Administration Announces Residential Street Sweeping Starts March 1

(Washington, D.C.) – DC Green Bank today announced the closing of its first Navigator pre development loan, with local nonprofit affordable housing developer Mi Casa, Inc. The $255,728, 1.99% interest rate Navigator loan will support the financing of pre-development costs for a mixed-use and mixed-income construction project in Ward 5. The completed building is expected to deliver 27 units of affordable housing in addition to 3,000 square feet of new office space on the ground floor for Mi Casa’s headquarters as well as additional space for community use. The envisioned building will meet a critical need by constructing units that are available to District residents in the range of 30% – 80% of area median income (AMI) as well as providing rental housing across the spectrum of needs – for singles, seniors, larger families, and more. In addition, the building design aims to achieve “near net zero” energy efficiency standards, prioritize the placement of solar on the roof of the structure, and deliver designated green spaces around the building for residents. As currently envisioned, the final construction costs for the new building are likely to be around $13 million.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO