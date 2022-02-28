ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Bowser Administration Announces Residential Street Sweeping Starts March 1

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Motorists must obey signs restricting parking to avoid enforcement violations; a warning period will last through March 14. (Washington, DC) – The Bowser Administration announces that the Department of Public Works (DPW) will resume residential street sweeping from Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday, October 30. Motorists are asked to obey posted...

The DC Line

Press Release: A New Senior Building, Multi-family Building, and Townhomes Mark the First Phase in the Redevelopment of Kenilworth Courts

The District of Columbia Housing Authority, local and federal officials, and the Kenilworth Courts community broke ground today on Kenilworth 166. The $83 million project is the first phase of the Kenilworth Courts redevelopment, which kicked off with a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CHOICE planning grant 10 years ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces Local Nonprofits That Will Run Cure The Streets Violence Reduction Program Sites in Four New Neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced grant awards to four community-based organizations that will run new Cure the Streets violence reduction program sites in Wards 1, 4, 5, 6, and 8. Father Factor Inc. (Father Factor), Global Transcendence, The InnerCity Collaborative Community Development Corp. (InnerCity...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DPW Awarded Federal Grant to Support Food Waste Diversion in the District

U.S. EPA Grant designed to help expand nationwide capacity to use organic food waste processing methods. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) Office of Waste Diversion was recently selected to receive a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help the District’s food waste diversion efforts. The funding, anticipated to be at least $150,000, will train and certify commercial food waste generators to set up successful source-separated organics programs that will divert food waste away from landfills, and to anaerobic digesters for processing.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Statement on Meeting with National Park Service, Army Corps of Engineers and WMATA on Ordnance Found on Fort Totten Trail

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today released a statement on her meeting earlier this week with the National Park Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to discuss the unexploded ordnance found on Fort Totten Trail in the District of Columbia. Norton requested the meeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds Successfully Moves Landmark Tenant Protection Legislation into Law

News Release — At-large DC Council member Anita Bonds. Eviction record sealing and anti-discrimination provisions in housing are among the strongest in the nation. Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, Chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration, moved into law a measure that provides permanent due process protections for renters in the District. This bill, entitled the “Eviction Record Sealing Authority and Fair Tenant Screening Amendment Act of 2021,” includes many crucial provisions, including the requirement that housing providers provide written notice of legal proceedings to tenants in all nonpayment of rent cases and the requirement that Court eviction records of all cases that are resolved in the favor of the housing provider must be sealed after three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on February 2022 Revenue Estimates

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2022 – 2025 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenue is revised upward in FY 2022 by $149 million. The local source revenue forecast for FY 2022 – FY 2025 has also been revised upward by a total of approximately $603 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Set to Dramatically Expand Paid Leave Benefits for Workers and Slash Tax Rate for Employers

News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman. Will Singer (Councilmember Silverman) CFO Certifies Significant Tax Rate Cut to .26% from .62%, a $200 million savings; Also certifies program increase in parental leave from 8 to 12 weeks, medical and family leave from 6 to 12 weeks for eligible workers beginning July 1, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bowser Administration
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Health Announces New COVID-19 Community Level Metrics

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced the District’s new COVID-19 Community Level key metrics. The updated key metrics are in line with the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, February 25, that it was releasing a new framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities that includes hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and cases. This new approach focuses on preventing hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness. The COVID-19 Community Level will inform DC Health’s recommendations on prevention measures, like masking and testing. The District’s current COVID-19 Community Level is low.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Council Unanimously Passes Allen and Lewis George Emergency Bill Allowing DCPS Teachers and Staff to Run for State Board of Education

News Release — Ward 6 DC Council member Charles Allen. Today, during its regular Legislative Meeting, the DC Council unanimously passed an emergency bill from Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen and Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George to allow teachers and staff of DC Public Schools to run and serve on the non-partisan DC State Board of Education. The SBOE is a non-partisan body that helps set and advise on education policy in both public and public charter school settings.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on the State of the Union Address

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, following President Biden’s first State of the Union address, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the following statement:. “Tonight, President Biden presented the nation with a united, fortified, and clear path forward – a path where the United States is a global leader in standing up for democracy and the values that are at the core of our social fabric as Americans. Under President Biden, our nation has confronted incredible challenges. We’ve experienced tremendous loss and have had to endure sacrifices that we never imagined we’d confront. But through historic investment, determined leadership, and a collective courage, our nation has continued our path to recovery and an even brighter future.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Green Bank Announces First Navigator Pre-Development Financing Deal in Support of Planned Affordable Housing Construction Project

(Washington, D.C.) – DC Green Bank today announced the closing of its first Navigator pre development loan, with local nonprofit affordable housing developer Mi Casa, Inc. The $255,728, 1.99% interest rate Navigator loan will support the financing of pre-development costs for a mixed-use and mixed-income construction project in Ward 5. The completed building is expected to deliver 27 units of affordable housing in addition to 3,000 square feet of new office space on the ground floor for Mi Casa’s headquarters as well as additional space for community use. The envisioned building will meet a critical need by constructing units that are available to District residents in the range of 30% – 80% of area median income (AMI) as well as providing rental housing across the spectrum of needs – for singles, seniors, larger families, and more. In addition, the building design aims to achieve “near net zero” energy efficiency standards, prioritize the placement of solar on the roof of the structure, and deliver designated green spaces around the building for residents. As currently envisioned, the final construction costs for the new building are likely to be around $13 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on DC’s First “Our RFP” Affordable Housing Project Located in Ward 2

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), District leaders, and community members broke ground on Parcel 42, DC’s first “OurRFP” project, a mixed-use and 98% affordable apartment building with 110-units and ground floor retail space located at 7th Street NW and Rhode Island Avenue in Ward 2.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on the Dedication of the Pierre L’Enfant Statue in the United States Capitol

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton at the dedication ceremony of DC’s second statue in the U.S. Capitol. The bronze statue of Pierre L’Enfant, who designed the original plans for Washington, DC, has been at the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building since 2008. On February 27, 2020, 219 years after the passage of the Organic Act of 1801, Speaker Pelosi announced that Congress had accepted the gift of the L’Enfant statue from the District. In 2013, Congress accepted the District’s first statue, a bronze statue of Frederick Douglass. Washington, DC now joins all 50 states in having two statues in the Capitol. In celebration of today’s ceremony, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an appointment in her Administration. Karima Holmes – Acting Director, Office of Unified Communications (OUC) Acting Director Karima Holmes will return to District government as Director of the Office of Unified Communications, which she led from 2015 to 2021. During her tenure at OUC, Director Holmes created infrastructural redundancy for the OUC emergency operations and launched the Office of Professional Standards and Development. A seasoned public safety professional and a recognized emergency communications industry leader, over the past two decades, Director Holmes has served as executive director at emergency communications centers (ECC) across the U.S., where she overhauled their technical infrastructure and critical public safety programs. She recently served as Director of Incident Review Centers at ShotSpotter, where she managed a team of gunfire acoustics experts and led the company’s tier one support.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: Is the proverbial fat lady warming up to sing in the mayoral race?

That’s the question many people were initially asking after The Washington Post released poll results that seemed to be a two-step takedown of incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser. After all, 74% of the 904 people surveyed between Feb. 2 and Feb. 14 backed the mandate that required certain businesses to check the vaccination status of individuals before allowing them entry — the same mandate she had just lifted by the time the poll results came out.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Briefed by Capitol Police Chief Manger Ahead of Trucker Convoy, State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) was thoroughly briefed yesterday by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Chief J. Thomas Manger about security preparations for the trucker convoy and next week’s State of the Union address, including the possible reinstallation of temporary fencing around the Capitol. Norton requested the briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Gets Melvin Hazen Name Removed from Rock Creek

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that the National Park Service (NPS) will remove the name of Melvin Hazen from the area of Rock Creek Park in the District of Columbia named for Hazen. Norton requested that NPS remove the name of the racist Hazen and informed NPS she would introduce legislation to do so if NPS did not remove the name itself. The area will now be known by its reservation number, 630, like many other areas of NPS land in D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
