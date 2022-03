The New Orleans Saints are still looking at Jameis Winston as their possible starting quarterback in 2022, general manager Mickey Loomis said Thursday. Winston started the first seven games for New Orleans last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31. He's still rehabilitating from his injury but figures to draw a lot of interest when free agency starts on March 16.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO