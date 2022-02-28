SCOTT NELSON, DS

Like a dog sprayed by a skunk, Indiana basketball needs some extra time to wipe away the stench of Archie Miller. One season, it seems, won’t be enough to do the trick. Barring a couple wins in the Big Ten tournament, this one is just about done for the Hoosiers following a frustrating 69-67 loss at Purdue to close out the regular season.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO