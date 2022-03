1883 fans got bad news on Monday concerning a new update on a potential second season — or lack thereof. The Yellowstone spinoff has been a huge hit with fans on Paramount+ but, even though it was already renewed for Season 2, new comments from creator Taylor Sheridan indicate that the series might be finished. While speaking to Deadline, Sheridan cast doubt on the renewal news by saying, "We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that's what we did." Sheridan's quote seems to imply that he is finished with 1883, despite Paramount's renewal announcement.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO