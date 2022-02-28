ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLLIN LARSH, K

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals...

247Sports

Spring Signee Update: Raleigh Collins

It's spring break for me. It will be spring break for WVU soon. And spring break for most high schools sometime in the next month. So it seems now is as good a time as ever to catch up with the future Mountaineers who were not able to make it up to campus for the spring semester.
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NewsBreak
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
On3.com

Tom Crean, Georgia set SEC record for conference losses

Tom Cra// 2021-2022 Georgia basketball regular season came to an end Saturday afternoon following its 79-69 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-25 overall record, only managing to win one of their 18 contests against SEC competition. Georgia’s 25 losses are more than any...
Salina Journal

Double date to state: Southeast of Saline basketball teams headed to state together for first time since 2016

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since 2016, both the Southeast of Saline basketball teams are headed to state.  The Southeast boys will make their first Class 3A state tournament appearance in five years after beating Council Grove, 71-49, Saturday in the Minneapolis sub-state final. The Trojan girls beat Riley County, 37-30, and are headed to...
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ja Morant: "He Wants All The Smoke, All The Praise, All The Pressure, And He Wants This To Be His League."

Ja Morant is having a transcendental third season in the NBA, he is not just dominating every team on the court but he's also captured the attention of the fans regardless of their team loyalties. His explosive ability and the fact that he's essentially a human highlight reel makes him must-watch television but even more than that, his vibrant personality and competitive spirit have also drawn in fans.
saturdaytradition.com

Blame Archie Miller, again, for Indiana's latest lost basketball season

Like a dog sprayed by a skunk, Indiana basketball needs some extra time to wipe away the stench of Archie Miller. One season, it seems, won’t be enough to do the trick. Barring a couple wins in the Big Ten tournament, this one is just about done for the Hoosiers following a frustrating 69-67 loss at Purdue to close out the regular season.
