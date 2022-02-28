ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL

Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan

UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad .

Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
