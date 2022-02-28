ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Newark woman pleads guilty to illegally taking COVID-19 money

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocfAB_0eRLnNcF00

Ana Soto of Newark pleaded guilty to lying on applications for payroll protection loans.

A Newark woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 payroll protection money and then illegally spending the $246,000.

Ana Soto, 41, last week pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced by Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly.

Soto submitted 17 fraudulent loan applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration and its authorized lenders in order to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, said a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 17 loan applications were made on behalf of five entities controlled by Soto or her close relations, the release said. Each of the loan applications falsely stated the amount of gross revenues, cost of goods sold, and number of employees, the release said.

In some instances, the loan applications falsely claimed the businesses were in operation at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

As a result, Soto obtained about $246,000, but was denied an additional $500,000 in CARES Act loans.

“Ms. Soto perpetrated her fraud by taking money from programs established to help the country’s small business owners during the early days of a global pandemic,”  said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss. “At a time of great uncertainty and vulnerability, the defendant sought to enrich herself through criminal acts.”

Weiss said his office remains committed to protecting the integrity of the CARES Act and aggressively pursuing people who took advantage of it.

“Ana Soto used deceit and fraud to obtain loans that she was not entitled to receive,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Yury Kruty in the release. “Her guilty plea is a reminder that IRS-CI, along with our partners, remain committed to investigating these types of crimes and holding the offenders accountable.”

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the fraud center’s web complaint form.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

6 Newark High students arrested after fight at school

  Six Newark High students were arrested after a fight there Monday, and police are seeking more information about it. The first fight broke out about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at the high school on East Delaware Avenue, a police report said. Officers were already at the school to monitor dismissal, the report said. When officers attempted to break up the ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Judge denies motion to stop school mask mandate after case becomes moot

A Chancery Court judge denied a Hockessin mom’s motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the governor’s statewide school mask mandate after the governor announced the mandate would be lifted Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti late Monday said he could not find sufficient evidence that leaving the mandate in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday would cause the plaintiff irreparable ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

School mask mandate to be lifted Tuesday; courts on Wednesday

Gov. John Carney on Tuesday will lift his emergency order about schools and masks. Gov. John Carney will end his school mask mandate Tuesday at 6 p.m. To be specific: Masking will not be required in kindergarten-twelfth grade schools, on school buses, or in child care facilities after that time. Carney’s lawyers in a Chancery Court hearing about masking requirements ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Corrections summit ends with apology to inmates, families

SUSSEX CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION/GOOGLE MAPS STREET VIEW A two-day virtual summit on Delaware’s correctional system ended with Sen. Marie Pinkney apologizing to current and former inmates for perceived failures in the state’s criminal justice system.  “To those who have been involved in our justice system or to those that love people that have been involved in our justice system, we apologize ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
Newark, DE
Coronavirus
Town Square LIVE News

Jennings: 5 charged for buying guns for others

  Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Wednesday announced 91 felony charges against five defendants accused of illegally purchasing more than 60 firearms for others. Two of the guns have already taken lives, Jennings said, including one in a Dover homicide and another in a New Castle County suicide.  “Several more have been recovered in search warrants executed as far away ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Business group launches campaign to see Black Chancery judge

This screen grab is from the Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware television ad.   A $350,000 television ad campaign featuring Martin Luther King III, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Newark Pastor Pastor Blaine Hackett will call for a Black judge to be appointed to Delaware’s Chancery Court. The ad campaign, by Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, will be part of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin mom sues to end Carney’s school mask mandate

JANICE LORRAH A Hockessin mother has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery challenging Gov. John Carney’s extension of the state’s school mask mandate. The universal indoor mask mandate for the general public expired on Feb. 11 following a sharp decrease in cases since the height of the COVID-19 omicron variant surge. Although that mandate was lifted, Carney ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Former GOP candidate Protack sentenced to year in jail for mailing threats

A former Delaware Republican candidate for governor and U.S. Senate will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to federal charges of mailing threats to his ex-wife’s attorney. Michael Protack, 64, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on the charge of mailing threatening communications. According to court documents, Protack used ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
276
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy