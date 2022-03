Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans made his case to be drafted Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, from experience in different systems — he mostly played man and quarters at Tulsa and mostly cover-three at Missouri — to run defense. “I’m for sure gonna tackle,” Evans said. “My mentality behind it is, look, something’s gonna happen. When you’re running and you’re gonna tackle somebody, either you’re gonna win or he’s gonna win. So yeah, all that getting scared stuff, I just don’t understand it. You...

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO