SCOTT NELSON, DS

Nebraska’s defense will feature some familiar faces in 2022, but the Blackshirts are also tasked with replacing four sixth-year seniors who were regular starters along with defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas. No coach revels in losing experienced, dependable players, but Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on the first day of spring football sounded like a guy who relishes the challenge of moving his unit forward without guys like Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann and Ben Stille — plus the safety...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO