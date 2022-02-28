SCOTT NELSON, DS

Related
College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news
The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
Tigers at the Combine: Badie posts above-average scores
Former Missouri running back Tyler Badie posted above-average numbers at the NFL Combine on Friday, running a 4.45 seconds official 40-yard dash. Badie also jumped 33½ inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet, 1 inch in the broad jump. Badie did not do the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press, instead saving the change-of-direction drills and upper-body strength drill for Missouri’s pro day. He won’t wow anyone with...
Steven M. Sipple: Fisher takes act of revamping Husker secondary as personal challenge
Nebraska lost three veteran starters from its 2021 secondary. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt became staple players in the program. They were talented, reliable and knowledgeable collegiate athletes. Coaches on the field. This offseason, Travis Fisher takes the act of revamping the Husker secondary as a personal challenge. ...
MU junior Kendall Cook signs a ball for a fan
MU junior Kendal Cook signs a ball for a fan Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers managed to keep St. Thomas from scoring a single run.
Sophomore Alex Honnold zeros in on an incoming ball
Sophomore Alex Honnold zeros in on an incoming ball as MU softball faced off against St. Thomas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The Tigers defeated St. Thomas 13-0.
Look: Duke Coach Refuses To Shake Hands With Hubert Davis
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Packers star Davante Adams’ massive $12 million purchase stokes flames of Raiders move
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason is currently all about Aaron Rodgers. The future of their next biggest star in wide receiver Davante Adams seems very closely tied to the outcome of their negotiations with the Packers QB. But Adams isn’t just sitting around idly while things go in motion....
College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
ESPN Getting Crushed For Saturday’s College Basketball Decision
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
In wide competition for snaps on Husker defense, young OLBs Gunnerson, Butler try to make move
Nebraska’s defense will feature some familiar faces in 2022, but the Blackshirts are also tasked with replacing four sixth-year seniors who were regular starters along with defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas. No coach revels in losing experienced, dependable players, but Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on the first day of spring football sounded like a guy who relishes the challenge of moving his unit forward without guys like Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann and Ben Stille — plus the safety...
MU Softball player Jordan Weber throws a pitch
MU softball's Jordan Weber throws a pitch against St. Thomas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Weber and the other pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
Freshman Cam Careswell hits the ball into the outfield
Freshman Cam Careswell hits the ball into the outfield during the home opener against Tarleton State on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The series will continue March 5-6.
Bradley’s Camryn Monteer swings the bat
Bradley infielder Camryn Monteer swings the bat Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Monteer went 0-3 in the game, striking out twice.
Freshman Cam Careswell practices his stance before going up to bat
Freshman Cam Careswell practices his stance before going up to bat against Tarleton State on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers are scheduled to play the next eight games at home prior to opening SEC play on March 18.
MU freshman Maddie Snider runs during a softball game
MU freshman Maddie Snider runs during a softball game against St. Thomas on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. This was the first home game of the season.
Graduate student Hatti Moore, right, prepares to step onto the field
Graduate student Hatti Moore, right, prepares to step onto the field as her other teammates watch the game Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The team cheered loudly for their batter from the dugout.
QB confidential: On Jayden de Laura’s learning curve, Noah Fifita’s moxie, Wildcats’ depth
The first Arizona spring football practice looked different. Not in the “bigger, faster, stronger” sense, although there was definitely some of that. What was notable about Practice No. 1 of Year No. 2 under Jedd Fisch was the absence of screwups. Wednesday’s workout featured few, if any, mishandled snaps, incorrect alignments or false starts. “We were able to stay right on schedule, right on time,” Fisch said afterward. “We didn’t...
Missouri third baseman Kara Daly throws the ball
Missouri third baseman Kara Daly throws the ball Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. Daly had four hits and two home runs for the Tigers against Bradley and St. Thomas.
The Missouri Tigers cheer each other on as they come in from the outfield
MU players cheer each other on as they come in from the outfield Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Many of the fans in the stadium were lively and cheered enthusiastically.
