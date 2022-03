Talos Energy was trading at significant discount to NAV even before oil spiked above $100; the discount is much bigger now. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a relatively new public independent exploration and production company focused primarily on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (or GoM). The company also has interests in offshore Mexico and is developing a future business centered on carbon capture and sequestration (or CCS) through collaborations along the GoM coast. However, for now the company only reports proved reserves for its core assets in the U.S.:

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO