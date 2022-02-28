ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuelan soccer star races to get his wife and baby daughter evacuated to Poland

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A Venezuela national soccer team star is scrambling to get his newborn baby out of war-torn Ukraine after his wife gave birth in the basement of a hospital in the besieged capital.

Erick Ramirez, 23, shared a picture of his new daughter after his wife, Fabiola, gave birth to Camila Ramírez, on Saturday in Kyiv, as Russian bombs fell on the defiant city.

'I was resting and when I wake up I find the biggest surprise of my life,' Erick Ramírez wrote on an Instagram Story post that showed the newborn girl sleeping. 'Thank God my daughter was born well. I love you Camila my love! Thanks for the messages.'

Ramírez signed a five-year deal with Dynamo Kyiv in the summer of 2021 and was loaned to Spain's Sporting de Gijón in late January. He has been living in Spain since February 3 after arriving there from Uruguay following Venezuela's World Cup qualifier match two days earlier.

Fabiola Ramírez was forced to stay behind in Ukraine due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy, which did not permit her from boarding a flight to Spain.

Erick Ramírez told Spanish newspaper El País that his wife was admitted to the hospital just two days before Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u46t6_0eRLmKrR00
Venezuelan soccer Erick Ramírez (right) and his wife Fabiola Ramírez (left) welcomed the couple's first child Saturday. Their daughter, Camila Ramírez, was born in the basement of an Ukraine hospital in the capital of Kyiv. The family, however, is separated at the moment due to the Russian invasion 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojS2w_0eRLmKrR00
Camila Ramírez, the daughter of Venezuelan soccer star Erick Ramírez, was born in a Kyiv, Ukraine, hospital on Saturday. Ramírez was loaned by Dynamo Kyiv to Spanish club Sporting de Gijón in January, but his wife was forced to remain behind because of the advanced stage of her pregnancy

'While we were in Kyiv, there was a lot of talk about a war, but everything remained in words. We had no idea something like this was going to happen,' Ramírez said Sunday, as quoted by Spanish newspaper El País. 'Had we known, my wife would never have stayed there. We wanted a quiet delivery, since in my country it is quite complicated, and in the end, it ended up going a bit wrong.'

The antsy yet excited Venezuelan forward chatted with his wife via video Sunday and then played the final 20 minutes in his team's 2-1 loss to Real Zaragoza.

'The mother and the girl are fine, calm, in the basement of the hospital, which is quite safe as far as it goes. Three days ago the explosions were heard, but now everything is calm, they tell me. Hopefully they reach an agreement and stop all this,' Ramírez said. 'I am happy that my daughter was born without problems, although seeing her on a screen and not being able to hug her is quite sad.'

The plan for now is to wait for it to be sufficiently safe enough for Fabiola and Camila to be discharged from the hospital and to reach Poland by car.

Ramírez would prefer to reunite with his family in Spain, but an option would be to have them fly home to Venezuela.

'The key is to leave Ukraine behind. I would like her to be home already and for my mother to see the girl,' he said. 'I know that soon I will have vacations and, if it is not here [in Spain], I will have the opportunity to be with her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HI4KF_0eRLmKrR00
Erick Ramírez left) said he is planning to have his wife (right) and newborn travel by car from Ukraine to Poland, where they would then take a flight and rejoin him in Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM78j_0eRLmKrR00
Erick Ramírez was placed on loan to Spanish soccer club Sporting de Gijón

Foreign players have sought out assistance from their governments to flee war-torn Ukraine since last week.

Brazilian nationals Gabriel Busanello, Bill Pires and Felipe Pires were able to cross into Romania on Saturday.

"We did it, after two days of lots of terror and tension we managed to get out...and we're on our way home," Bill Pires said on Instagram in a video recorded on the Romanian side of the border. "We managed it, now we're fine."

Their escape came as President Jair Bolsonaro said on social media that his government would not cease efforts to evacuate Brazilians from Ukraine while falling short of condemning Putin.

Other Brazilian players were attempting to leave Ukraine by train.

Several players, many of whom play for Shakhtar Donetsk, posted photos of themselves and their families on a train heading out of the country.

One, Marlon Santos, posted a clip on Instagram saying, "We are still praying. The journey still has a way to go. It's all going to work out."

They did not say where the train was headed.

UPI News

Washington Post

americanmilitarynews.com

Daily Mail

Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

