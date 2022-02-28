Can we expect another strain of COVID this fall?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, today following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed Chicago’s mask mandates being lifted and his opinion on if he thought it was effective. He also talks about he possibility of another variant and answered listeners’ questions.

