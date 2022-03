The Ukrainian invasion, appalling for the citizens there, will not leave us entirely unscathed. Wheat, whether it’s for bread, pasta or biscuits, is at the heart of countless foods (and that’s before we consider the huge amount used for feeding livestock). Russia and Ukraine between them account for 29% of the world’s wheat exports, but with Ukrainian ports closed and sanctions on Russian banks putting a hold on exports, the Black Sea bread basket has effectively slammed shut - leaving the rest of the world scrambling for wheat and prices soaring to their highest in 14 years.

