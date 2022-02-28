ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police charge Northport man with raping victim he met online

By Drew Taylor
 5 days ago

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was arrested in Northport over the weekend after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he had met on social media, police report.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers with the Northport Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 6 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of someone who had been sexually assaulted. The victim claimed she had traveled to the home after meeting Lazerick Deon Benjamin, 23, on social media.

Man charged with attempted murder after grazing woman's head with bullet in Northport

“Once she arrived, the suspect physically detained and sexually assaulted the victim,” a release from the unit stated. “The victim sustained injuries during this assault.”

Benjamin was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy. At the time of his arrest, Benjamin was out on bond in a robbery case. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

Any other person who may have been a victim of Benjamin’s is encouraged to call the VCU at 205-464-8690.

CBS 42

Brookside investigator shares early findings into police department

Former Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Simon was appointed by the city to investigate claims of officers racially profiling drivers. He told CBS 42 his early findings suggest officers didn't necessarily target African American drivers, but did try to target people who couldn't potentially pay the fines to follow. He added it's harder for people with less money to fight pending charges against them.
BROOKSIDE, AL
