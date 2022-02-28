ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Delay Means Death' - UN Climate Report Urges Immediate, Drastic Action

By Jake Spring, Andrea Januta, Gloria Dickie
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is already disrupting billions of lives and humanity is not doing enough to limit the suffering, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls...

The U.N.'s Climate Report: A Call to Mindful Action?

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their 2022 report this morning. The world will face very severe and unavoidable climate-induced pains over the coming two decades. But we can lower the harmful risks to people through investments that protect natural spaces. Those of us lacking fiscal power...
