A live animal market in Wuhan, not a laboratory, was the original source of the Covid pandemic, according to two new studies.Researchers analysed a string of data and concluded that coronavirus was present in mammals sold at China’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019.“When you look at all of the evidence together, it’s an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started at the Huanan market,” said Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona who co-authored both studies, told The New York Times.The researchers found no evidence to back the theory that Covid originated in a leak from...

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO