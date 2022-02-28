Music Jam at The Venue

Former Vice President Mike Pence told some of the Republican Party's top donors on Friday night that the party cannot offer any support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, drawing a contrast with former President Trump, who called Putin "smart" and "savvy" during an interview last week. "There is no room...
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
Russia said Friday it would block access to Facebook, adding to the country's growing isolation during the invasion of Ukraine and closing another avenue for Russians to learn about the war. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement it was cutting off access in response to Facebook's decision this...
The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery. 1.4 million people have left Ukraine, many carrying little more than the...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a call with a bipartisan group of more than 280 members of Congress on Saturday morning, during which the lawmakers said he laid out ways the U.S. could help his country's fight against Russia. Over Zoom, Zelensky requested additional airplanes, a stoppage of oil...
An effort to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol was suspended Saturday after Ukraine said Russian forces violated a temporary cease-fire announced hours earlier. Russia and Ukraine said they had agreed to a temporary cease-fire early Saturday in the key port city, Mariupol, and smaller nearby city Volnovakha...
Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
