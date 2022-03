Cypress Hill are railing against the state of modern hip-hop. “In a world where this particular musical genre has tossed substance out the f***ing window, there are those of us that strive to still make something that says something,” says B-Real, who’s spent three decades doing just that as the frontman of these Californian hip-hop giants. “You have all this s*** out there that’s talking about what you have and what you want in terms of materialistic things. For us, we’ve always felt compelled to talk about the realities of life. That’s where we come from, from that first Cypress...

MUSIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO