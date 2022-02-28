ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘For Colored Girls...’ Revival Announces Cast And Creative Team

By Rosa Escandon
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf is coming to Broadway. The revival has announced its cast and creative team for performances at the Booth Theater. The play is set to start Friday, April 1 and opening night on Wednesday, April...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Ex-Danity Kane singer D. Woods to make Broadway debut in ‘for colored girls’ revival

NEW YORK — So, there is life after Danity Kane – and apparently, it’s on the Great White Way. D. Woods, a former singer in the P. Diddy reality competition-discovered pop group, is set to make her Broadway debut in the eagerly anticipated revival of Ntozake Shange’s seminal play “for colored girls have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Logan Banner

Southern announces cast for 'Cuckoo's Nest’

MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently announced the cast for its upcoming production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”. The cast features Southern employees, Southern students and actors from three local theater organizations. The play will be directed by Bill France, who serves as Southern’s director of communications.
LOGAN, WV
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandria Wailes
Person
D. Woods
operawire.com

Opera Naples Announces Cast of ‘Glory Denied’

Opera Naples has announced that cast for “Glory Denied” by Tom Cipullo. The company noted that Ramón Tebar will conduct a cast that includes Skyler Schlenker as Older Thompson, Wesley Frye as Younger Thompson, Emilie Faiella as Younger Alyce, and Linda Collazo as Older Alyce. Cara Consilvio...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Staatsoper Hamburg Announces Numerous Cast Changes

The Staatsoper Hamburg has announced several cast changes to various productions. The company noted that for “La Traviata” performances on March 4, 6, and 20, Collin Schöning will take over the part of Giuseppe for Simon Yang. Meanwhile, in all performances of “Turandot,” Simon Yang takes over...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival: Everything to Know Including Cast, Premiere Date, How to Watch

Law & Order returns for its 21st season this week. Here’s everything audiences need to know about the revival. From series creator Dick Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid, the revival picks up where the original left off. Its cast features two veterans: Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard and Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy. New additions include Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove, and Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#For Colored Girls#Dance#Suicide
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change in ‘Don Giovanni’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its Feb. 27 performance of “Don Giovanni.”. The company noted that Iurii Samoilov will replace Peter Mattei in the title role. The Ukrainian baritone has performed at the Bolshoi Theatre, Salzburg Festival, Rossini Opera Festival, and Oper Frankfurt, among others....
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Swan Lake; Phantoms: A Triple Bill review – high emotion all round

Even at its most fantastical, dance is powerful because its roots are in real life. And ballet’s history links it ineluctably to the politics of its day. The ties between life and art are a complex web. For an example, take last Tuesday at the Royal Opera House, where tsarist Russia’s most enduring classical ballet, Swan Lake, was revived in a production starring the Russian-born Vadim Muntagirov, who has been a leading light of British ballet his entire career.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Mesabi Tribune

Conjunction Junction, what’s your function?

VIRGINIA — Get ready to rock! Before you know it, you’ll be singing about adjectives, bills becoming laws, multiplication and, of course, conjunctions. Well, the kids will be doing the singing — rocking the stage with memorable songs such as “Just a Bill,” and “Conjunction Junction.” But audiences will surely walk away from the local youth theater performances with the catchy, familiar tunes in their head. ...
VIRGINIA, MN
Popculture

'iCarly' Revival Season 2 Premiere Date Announced at Paramount+

The iCarly revival is coming back for Season 2 at Paramount+, and now a premiere date has been announced. Along with a new trailer, Paramount+ has revealed that the show will return with two all-new episodes on Friday, April 8. Following the two-episode season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays. Fans can currently catch up on the first season of the revival anytime on Paramount+. Those interested in signing up can get a free trial membership to check out all that the streaming service has to offer.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Futurama star joins the rest of the cast for series revival

Good news everyone – original Bender voice actor John DiMaggio will be back as the iconic robot in the Futurama revival after all. Last month, it was surprisingly confirmed that the animated series will return nearly 10 years after it last aired, with voice stars Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman all back.
TV SERIES
Apartment Therapy

A Creative Director, Prop Stylist and Set Designer Lives in This NOLA Rental Bursting With Color and DIYs

Name: Melissa Cripe, Harvey the Movie Mutt, and roommate, Sasha. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in the 7th Ward in New Orleans with my sweet, Wes Anderson-looking mutt, Harvey, and my roommate, a born and raised local musician. This home is extremely special to me because it’s been a life’s dream realized. I’m a California native but have loved this city from afar for forever (my childhood bedroom walls were a mix of Seventeen magazine popstar headshots and posters of New Orleans). Once this pandemic put into perspective how precious and short life can be, I decided to take the leap and make my first real move out of the Golden State. I didn’t know a single person or where I’d end up, but nevertheless, I packed up my tiny car, shoved Harvey in the front seat, and off we leapt into the unknown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: An Introduction To Chaney Jones

Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy