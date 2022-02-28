ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Company Losing Customers? This Could Be The Reason

By Lisa Bodell
 5 days ago
The global pandemic has complicated most people’s lives, according to the newest World’s Simplest Brands study from Siegel+Gale. Companies that have managed to thrive over the past two years are those that have simplified consumers’ lives and reduced their stress. While the top winners — Amazon, Costco and Google — may...

