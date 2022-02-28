DONATION TO FULLER CENTER

Mount Saint Mary College is partnering with Mid Hudson Construction Management (MHCM) on the creation of a wellness center at its Newburgh campus. The Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness will provide medical and educational services for underserved individuals and families, including the uninsured. The center is being funded in part by grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and New York State’s Higher Education Capital. Once completed, the college expects the center to serve more than 4,000 residents per year.

