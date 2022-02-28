ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ imagines a new COVID variant that is . . . good?

By Joe Berkowitz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that America has hit the ground again following the phallic-shaped Omicron spike in COVID cases, Americans are bracing for whatever comes next. Some scientists and doomsday preppers have already moved on to fearing a new subvariant of...

Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
Finger Lakes Times

COVID Dinner Discussion - SNL

A group of friends discuss mask mandates, vaccines and COVID over dinner. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
Fast Company

Call it Techlash TV: ‘Super Pumped,’ ‘The Dropout’ try to bottle the fizz of founder implosion

If you want to understand why there are three prestige limited series coming out in the next few weeks devoted to the fallen tech founders of Uber, Theranos, and WeWork, you have to wrestle with the 2010 movie The Social Network. The influence of the Aaron Sorkin-David Fincher film cannot be overstated. Just as Facebook is the tech success story that every founder wants to emulate; The Social Network is the artistic success story every project about founders wants to match. From its icy, synth-drenched score to its litigious framing, from its clever dialogue to its fizzy aura of boundless possibility, The Social Network is the eternal blueprint. Considering the similarities in the founder stories that followed in real life, though, this new wave of limited series—Super Pumped, about Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, debuts on Showtime, February 27; Hulu’s The Dropout, about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, drops March 2; AppleTV’s depiction of the rise and fall of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, WeCrashed, bows March 18—is in danger of crystallizing into trite formula. Call it Techlash TV.
Fast Company

How the creator of Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ tried to think like Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes

TV writer and showrunner Liz Meriwether (New Girl, Single Parents) hit two speed bumps when creating Hulu’s limited series The Dropout: One, she’d never worked with source material ripped from the headlines of a true story, and two, that true story belonged to Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of biotech company Theranos, whose meteoric rise to being the youngest, female “self-made” billionaire matched her Icarian plummet to criminal fraud charges.
Vulture

SNL Adds 3 New Writers for Season 47

John Mulaney joining the (extra star-studded) Five-Timers Club isn’t the only new bit of SNL news this weekend. A source close to the show has confirmed that three new writers have been hired to the season 47 writing staff: Rosebud Baker, Clare O’Kane, and Nicole Sun. All three writers have previously worked on projects starring and/or created by current and past SNL writer-performers: Baker — who was also one of Vulture’s 2021 Comedians You Should Know — was a writer on season one of That Damn Michael Che, O’Kane was a writer on Shrill, and Sun was a writer on Mike O’Brien’s A.P. Bio.
Indy100

Wordle 260: What is the answer for today?

Warning: Spoiler ahead. What better way to start a Sunday morning than with a Wordle? It’s hard to remember a time that the game wasn’t part of our morning routines, and it looks as though it’s here to stay. Despite the rollercoaster of criticism that the game's too American, too British, too difficult, too easy, it still remains a great five minutes of joy each day.If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYou have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there...
Fast Company

Could mocking anti-vaxxers increase app downloads? Chicken chain Nando’s is betting on it

In 24 countries on 5 continents, fast-casual restaurant chain Nando’s is known for its flame-grilled chicken, coated in Portuguese peri-peri, a piquant sauce from the malagueta pepper. But peri-peri partisans might find Nando’s latest offering even spicier than its “Extra Hot” marinade: an ad campaign that derides people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fast Company

What happens when hype is misplaced

Once an object of envy and aspiration, private clubs have languished in recent decades as young people lose interest in that brand of exclusivity. Instead, we’re witnessing the monied members of the Millennial and Gen-Z cohorts wade into the burgeoning NFT “gold rush,” joining digital clubs that are defining the future of “members only.”
Fast Company

The six secret ways to get readers to buy your book

The number one question people ask me, aside from how they can get their book to hit the New York Times bestseller list, is how to get people to buy their book. Clearly, these questions are related, but only so much. The fact is that getting on the New York Times list is complicated, but getting people to buy your book isn’t.
Fast Company

POV: Why it’s time to shatter the workplace shark tank

The Zoom call came on. The CEO sat at a table, staring at the camera, at hundreds of employees facing their sad fate. He leaned in and said, speaking of the layoffs he was about to announce. “The last time I did it I cried. This time I hope to be stronger.”
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
The Independent

‘Easiest one yet’: Why players are guessing Wordle 260 answer in two attempts

Wordle players have taken to Twitter to celebrate today’s “easy” word, with many guessing the five-letter word in just two attempts.The word game, which has taken the internet by storm since it was released in October last year, sees players guess the five-letter word of the day in six attempts or less.It was created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, but was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) in February for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.Following its acquisition, many lamented that the game had become “too hard” or even “elitist”, but the...
Fast Company

How introverts can prepare emotionally for offices reopening

With COVID-19 infection rates stabilized or declining around the country, we may be returning to a world that more closely resembles life pre-March 2020. This likely brings feelings of relief, excitement, and hope to many—especially extroverts who may have struggled by not being able to take part in their usual social activities.
