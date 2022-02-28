‘SNL’ imagines a new COVID variant that is . . . good?

If you want to understand why there are three prestige limited series coming out in the next few weeks devoted to the fallen tech founders of Uber, Theranos, and WeWork, you have to wrestle with the 2010 movie The Social Network. The influence of the Aaron Sorkin-David Fincher film cannot be overstated. Just as Facebook is the tech success story that every founder wants to emulate; The Social Network is the artistic success story every project about founders wants to match. From its icy, synth-drenched score to its litigious framing, from its clever dialogue to its fizzy aura of boundless possibility, The Social Network is the eternal blueprint. Considering the similarities in the founder stories that followed in real life, though, this new wave of limited series—Super Pumped, about Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, debuts on Showtime, February 27; Hulu’s The Dropout, about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, drops March 2; AppleTV’s depiction of the rise and fall of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, WeCrashed, bows March 18—is in danger of crystallizing into trite formula. Call it Techlash TV.

