VACANT COUNCIL SEAT FILLED

A proposed development known as the Kingstonian that would bring 143 apartments, 8,000 square feet of commercial space and a new 420-space parking garage to a section of the city of Kingston known as Upper Kingston has received a vote of support, albeit a peripheral one. Kingston’s Common Council by a vote of 7 to 2 has approved closing the block-long Fair Street Extension so that it can be included in the construction plans for the 2.5-acre site where JM Development Group LLC, working with Herzog Supply Co., wants to build the $52 million project.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO