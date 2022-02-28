ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

VACANT COUNCIL SEAT FILLED

By Editorial Staff
 5 days ago
Local businessman Brian Fassett was recently appointed by the Peekskill Common Council to fill a vacancy on the...

WestfairOnline

County building to honor Reginald A. LaFayette

Westchester County’s office building located at 100 E. First St. in Mount Vernon is due to be renamed in honor of the late Reginald A. LaFayette, whose career included serving in a number of public offices as well as political ones. LaFayette died in January at age 69. He had been serving as the Democratic Commissioner for the Westchester Board of Elections at the time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Greystar breaks ground on 500-unit $275M White Plains project

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, which is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and manages and operates approximately $230 billion worth of real estate in 215 markets around the world, has broken ground on a mixed-use project in White Plains. The ceremonial lifting of shovels took place at the construction site on March 2, following a gathering in the lobby of the Gateway I office building, which is located directly across Hamilton Avenue from the construction site.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

Groundbreaking expected for Rye Brook senior project

The developer of a senior living facility at 900 King St. in Rye Brook hopes to be able to conclude a five-year approval process and break ground this summer, a source involved in the project has told the Business Journal. The applicant for the project is Rye King Associates LLC, which has an address at the Manhattan offices of real estate company George Comfort & Sons Inc.
RYE BROOK, NY
Peekskill, NY
Government
City
Peekskill, NY
WestfairOnline

Legal records February 28, 2022

The Business Journals offer the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County and Fairfield County. Download the files below to access this week’s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file: Fairfield County Download as a DOC file: Westchester County Download…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Kingstonian $52M mixed-use project inches through approval process

A proposed development known as the Kingstonian that would bring 143 apartments, 8,000 square feet of commercial space and a new 420-space parking garage to a section of the city of Kingston known as Upper Kingston has received a vote of support, albeit a peripheral one. Kingston’s Common Council by a vote of 7 to 2 has approved closing the block-long Fair Street Extension so that it can be included in the construction plans for the 2.5-acre site where JM Development Group LLC, working with Herzog Supply Co., wants to build the $52 million project.
KINGSTON, NY
WestfairOnline

Preliminary plans submitted for Yorktown senior housing

Cold Spring-based Unicorn Contracting is proposing to build a mixed-use project with 148 residential units distributed among 12 structures on a parcel in Yorktown Heights. The development is known as Underhill Farms and it would be located at 370 Underhill Ave. on the former 13.8-acre campus of the Soundview Preparatory School. Unicorn says that It intends to renovate the Underhill House on the property, a mansion that originally was built in the 1800s for one of the families that founded Yorktown.
YORKTOWN, NY
WestfairOnline

Armonk townhouses developer sues North Castle for project permit

Developers of the proposed Mariani Gardens townhouses in Armonk are demanding that the Town of North Castle reinstate a permit to allow the project to move forward. The property owner, 45 Bedford Road LLC, claims that the town board acted arbitrarily and capriciously, according to a petition filed Feb. 11 in Westchester Supreme Court, when the board refused in January to extend a special use permit for the project.
ARMONK, NY
WestfairOnline

SENATOR SECURES FUNDS FOR OSSINING PUBLIC LIBRARY

A grant of $60,000 for the Ossining Public Library through the State and Municipal Grant Program to support the creation of two new modular spaces at the library was secured by New York state Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick. The grant will cover the costs of construction, HVAC, electrical and cabling work for new modular flexible spaces. …
OSSINING, NY
WestfairOnline

WJCS 2022 GALA

Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) in White Plains will be honoring WJCS Board President Mariquita Blumberg and New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on April 5 at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase and online at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the gala will be used to support programs that serve 20,000 Westchester…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

