John Mulaney returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, and with the episode came his inclusion in the Five-Timers Club, great musical numbers from guest LCD Soundsystem, and, of course, a brand new musical sketch. The latest musical sketch is titled "Subway Churro," and it's about as ridiculously delightful as it sounds. When Andrew Dismukes and Chris Redd are waking on the train that says "Forget about it" as a wait time, the two turn to the subway newspaper and concession stand to try and get something to eat to bide their time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO