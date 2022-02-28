PLASTIC SURGERY CHIEF APPOINTED

Dr. Keith Overland, a Norwalk-based chiropractor who has practiced for 40 years, has been named the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) 2022 Humanitarian of the Year. Dr. Overland is a past ACA president and is the chairman of the organization’s Legislative Committee and a member of its Political Action Committee and Media Response Team. He is a graduate of New York Chiropractic College (now Northeast College of Health Sciences) in Seneca Falls, New York and was recently appointed secretary general of the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic.

