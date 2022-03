KALAMAZOO, MI -- More than a month after becoming homeless, Issa Smith and her two children spend much of their days inside, sitting on a bed, with little else to do. In a compact motel room with two beds, Smith, 42, keeps a cooking device, an electric kettle to boil water, and other household items, while the television hanging on the wall plays a show. One of her children described it as endless boredom.

