Morgan Lewis Adds Government Contracts Veteran Barron Avery

ALBANY, NEW YORK – TriMark USA, LLC of Mansfield, Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $48.5 million to resolve allegations that its subsidiaries, TriMark Gill Marketing and Gill Group, Inc. (collectively, TriMark), improperly manipulated federal small business set-aside contracts around the country, announced Carla B. Freedman, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York, and Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. A former TriMark executive in charge of the company’s government business, Kimberley Rimsza of Phoenix, Arizona, has agreed to pay an additional $100,000 as an individual civil penalty for her conduct in connection with the scheme. The settlement constitutes the largest-ever False Claims Act recovery based on allegations of small business contracting fraud.
