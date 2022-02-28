Zoup! Eatery expanding in 'major Michigan markets'

A Michigan-based fast and casual soup restaurant called Zoup! Eatery serving the state for more than 20 years announced plans for expansion in major markets throughout the state last week.

Zoup! Eatery, along with its new model, is slated to come to Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids. (Photo provided/Zoup! Eatery)

A shift in consumer behaviors, accelerated by the pandemic, has spiked an increase in off-premise dining and Zoup! Eatery is opening more compact eateries to meet the new consumer dining preferences. The smaller layout can serve the same number of guests but is designed to cater to the rising demand for delivery and takeout orders, per a press release issued by the restaurant on Feb. 22.

"The need for large dining areas is giving way to speed, convenience and contactless interactions," Zoup! Eatery's Director of New Restaurant Development Robert Kirma said in the release. "Smaller than a typical Zoup! Eatery, the new model delivers on guest expectations and increases unit profitability."

The restaurant, along with its new model, is slated to come to Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids, as Michigan consumers match many of the things the company offers, including an innovative menu in comfortable, memorable surroundings, according to the release.

Zoup! Eatery has almost 70 locations across the United States and Ontario, Canada. (Photo provided/Zoup! Eatery)

The soup sampling option Zoup! Eatery is known for is still offered, but with a more efficient design. The brand’s ordering process is also smoother and has seen an increase in speed. During the first week of business, the smaller footprint eatery set record sales, according to the release.

In 2018, Zoup! switched from Zoup! Fresh Soup Company to Zoup! Eatery and expanded its menu from soups, salads and sandwiches to additional menu categories, like macaroni and cheese and broth bowls, according to the release. The daily soups available vary by location.