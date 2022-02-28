ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville University to add College of Law, bridging ‘justice gap’ in city

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University announced plans Monday to establish a College of Law.

JU’s College of Law will be the first new law school in the state in over twenty years, according to College President Tim Cost.

The inaugural class will begin this fall with approximately 20-30 first-year students. The university aims to have 150 law students enrolled by the fall of 2024 and nearly 400 by 2027.

The College of Law will offer a three-year Juris Doctor degree program that is designed to prepare graduates for the Florida Bar exam, filling a crucial gap in legal education and services in the city.

Courses will be offered at the university’s Downtown Jacksonville location in the VyStar Tower, offering students access to legal resources, such as the Duval County Courthouse and the State Attorney’s Office.

“We are proud to partner once again with Mayor Curry and the City of Jacksonville to propel northeast Florida toward a stronger future,” said Cost. “We thank them and our partners for their support. We believe this is the role of a responsive and agile university in a city like ours – to move decisively on opportunities that lift the entire community and to forge partnerships that serve the greater good.”

According to JU, the College of Law fulfills a lifelong dream of founder, The Honorable William J. Porter, who established Porter University in 1934, later to become Jacksonville University, with the vision of educating and graduating top-notch lawyers in Jacksonville.

JU has received full accreditation for over 30 programs over the last 10 years. The College of Law is JU’s fifth college and fifth doctoral program.

“Jacksonville is currently the largest city in the U.S. that does not have a law school,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Too often, our citizens must choose to leave Jacksonville to pursue a legal education. This College of Law will offer a prime opportunity for current residents and serve as a magnet to attract talent back into our city and our downtown.”

The University is accepting applications for the College of Law. A virtual information session will take place Mar. 24, at 6 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit www.ju.edu/law.

