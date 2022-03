Covered bonds are a popular financing tool for many non-U.S. banks and the covered bond market has been active recently. The first covered bond was issued in Germany in 1770. Even though there is no covered bond legislation in the United States, covered bond offerings by non-U.S. banks are popular with U.S. investors. It may be time for the U.S. Congress to revisit adopting covered bond legislation in the United States since covered bonds would be a nice additional financing source for U.S. banks particularly smaller or regional banks that do not have the same access to the securitization market that the larger U.S. banks have.

