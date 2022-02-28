Analysis: $9B-plus in value among distressed commercial properties has been wiped out since Covid-19 onset

Of the four main commercial real estate food groups — industrial, multifamily, office and retail — the pandemic drew a line between the winners and losers. Those in industrial and multifamily will continue their winning streak this year with double-digit rent increases in Orange County, while there are signs of optimism in the latter groups — office and retail — for those investors who fill a need in the market, according to panelists at Bisnow’s Orange County State of the Market event Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO