Uncovering an overlooked consequence of phosphorylation: change in cysteine reactivity

By Markus Lakemeyer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal profiling of changes in the reactivity of cysteine residues in response to phosphorylation during mitosis identifies cysteine residues as potential regulatory and drug binding sites on proteins. One amino acid residue in particular, cysteine, has garnered attention...

Peer reviewers' dilemmas: a qualitative exploration of decisional conflict in the evaluation of grant applications in the medical humanities and social sciences

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Independent evaluations of grant applications by subject experts are an important part of the peer-review system. However, little is known about the real-time experiences of peer reviewers or experts who perform reviews of a grant application independently. This study sought to gain insight into this stage of the grant evaluation process by observing how experts conduct an independent review in near real time. Using the think aloud approach and Critical Decision Method of interviewing, in-depth interviews were conducted with 16 peer reviewers from a range of roles and disciplines within the medical humanities and social sciences. Participants were asked to think aloud while reviewing applications to different grant schemes from a single prestigious funder. The analysis shows reviewers encountered five dilemmas during the evaluation process. These dilemmas were related to whether or not one should (1) accept an invitation to review, (2) rely exclusively on the information presented in the application, (3) pay attention to institutional prestige, (4) offer comments about aspects that are not directly related to academics' area of expertise, and (5) to take risks and overlook shortcomings rather than err on the side of caution. In order to decide on the appropriate course of action, reviewers often engaged in a series of deliberations and trade-offs-varying in length and complexity. However, their interpretation of what was 'right' was influenced by their values, preferences and experiences, but also by relevant norms and their understanding of the funder's guidelines and priorities. As a result, the way reviewers approached the identified dilemmas was idiosyncratic and sometimes diametrically opposed to other reviewers' views, which could lead to variation in peer-review outcomes. The dilemmas we have uncovered suggest that peer reviewers engage in thoughtful considerations during the peer-review process. We should, therefore, be wary of reducing the absence of consensus as resulting from biased, instinctive thinking. Rather, these findings highlight the diversity of values, priorities and habits and ways of working each reviewer brings to the fore when reviewing the applicants and their project proposals and call for further reflection on, and study of, this "invisible work" to better understand and continue to improve the peer-reviewing process.
Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
Knowledge about others reduces one's own sense of anonymity

Social ties often seem symmetric, but they need not be1,2,3,4,5. For example, a person might know a stranger better than the stranger knows them. We explored whether people overlook these asymmetries and what consequences that might have for people's perceptions and actions. Here we show that when people know more about others, they think others know more about them. Across nine laboratory experiments, when participants learned more about a stranger, they felt as if the stranger also knew them better, and they acted as if the stranger was more attuned to their actions. As a result, participants were more honest around known strangers. We tested this further with a field experiment in New York City, in which we provided residents with mundane information about neighbourhood police officers. We found that the intervention shifted residents'Â perceptions of officers' knowledge of illegal activity, and it may even have reduced crime. It appears that our sense of anonymity depends not only on what people know about us but also on what we know about them.
Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Factors associated with neuropathic pain in Colombian patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin: case"“control study

To identify factors associated with neuropathic pain (NP) in patients with spinal cord injury of traumatic origin (TSCI). University Hospital of Valle, Cali, Colombia. Study participants were individuals with diagnosis of TSCI who visited a trauma referral center from January 1st, 2016, to December 31st, 2016. Information was retrospectively extracted from the Hospital's Spinal Cord Injury registry and patients' medical records. Cases were defined as patients with NP and controls were those without NP. The exposure of interest was intentional injuries. Individuals were matched by age and stratified into 11 groups of Â±3 years each.
Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
Antibody evasion properties of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529.1 or BA.1)...
