Moomoo vs. Robinhood [2022]: Which Is Better?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

The days of needing a lot of knowledge and a lot of money to invest are long gone. Instead, investing is as easy as downloading an app and getting started.

But how do you know which is the best trading platform? There are several apps available, including apps that don’t charge trading fees, such as Moomoo and Robinhood. If you’re trying to decide where to start, these apps offer you a chance to learn the ropes without paying steep fees.

Here’s what you need to know about Moomoo vs. Robinhood so you can decide whether either app is the right choice for you.

Moomoo vs. Robinhood

Here’s a quick overview of how Moomoo and Robinhood stack up.

.

Moomoo Robinhood

Minimum investment $0 $0

Management fees None

None for the regular platform;

$5 per month for Robinhood Gold

Asset classes

Stocks

ETFs

Options

ADRs

Account types available Individual Individual

Features

Extended hours trading until 8 p.m.

Options analysis

Trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Knowledge library

Best for... Intermediate traders who want to try different strategies and access after-hours trading. Beginners who want to learn about trading and who want exposure to cryptocurrency.

How does Moomoo work?

Moomoo is a stock trading app that offers access to the markets. It’s a subsidiary of Futu Holdings, an international company. You can choose to trade stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Moomoo also offers the ability to trade American depository receipts (ADRs), which is a way of trading foreign companies without the need to go to a foreign stock exchange. A unique feature of Moomoo is that you can also trade stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in addition to U.S. stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

As with many investment apps, Moomoo offers commission-free trades and has no minimum deposit requirement.

In addition to offering options trading, Moomoo offers options analysis so you can get insights to help with your investment decisions. The analysis tool shows helpful information like the break-even point and potential advantages and disadvantages of the option. Additionally, Moomoo offers free level two market data from the NYSE’s Arcabook and advanced charting.

Finally, Moomoo offers extended-hours trading until 8 p.m. EST, so it’s possible for you to reposition yourself and make trades outside public trading hours.

How does Robinhood work?

Like Moomoo, Robinhood offers commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, and options and has no minimum investment requirement. You can also invest in IPOs and buy a fractional share rather than a full share of certain companies. Purchasing a share of stock can be pricey, so fractional shares could make investing more accessible if you’re on a budget. In addition to offering exchange-based products, Robinhood also offers limited exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood has a membership level, called Gold, that costs $5 per month. With Robinhood Gold, you can trade using a margin account and access more in-depth research and higher instant deposit amounts. Trading on margin means borrowing money from a brokerage — in this case, Robinhood — to carry out trades. Robinhood also offers after-hours trading, but only until 6 p.m. EST.

In addition to investing and trading capabilities, Robinhood also offers cash management products. It’s possible to get a debit card and earn cash back for everyday spending. Uninvested cash in your cash management account is held in accounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. You receive a routing number, so it’s possible to receive direct deposits and send money directly to your cash management account.

Robinhood review for more information to help you decide between Moomoo vs. Robinhood.

What both investment platforms excel at

With both Moomoo and Robinhood, you’re getting access to a broker that is registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Additionally, both platforms carry Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC) insurance, protecting your account in the event the online broker goes out of business. It’s important to note, however, that SIPC insurance won’t protect you from market events or losses in stock value.

Both Moomoo and Robinhood offer commission-free trading for stocks, ETFs, and options. Additionally, both platforms make trading and investing accessible to a wide range of people. Although Moomoo might be better suited for those at the intermediate and advanced levels, even beginners can use the app with relative ease. Robinhood is more suited to beginning investors, but even more advanced traders can use the app to accomplish their goals.

Both apps are available for Apple and Android devices. Both Moomoo and Robinhood offer access to research tools and allow you to execute trades quickly and relatively easily. Both investment platforms also offer extended hours trading. When deciding between Moomoo and Robinhood, it’s really more about which features you’re looking for and what assets you want to trade.

6 important differences between Moomoo and Robinhood

When choosing between Moommoo and Robinhood, carefully consider the differences so you can decide which is likely to work best for you in the long run.

1. Robinhood offers exposure to cryptocurrencies

Robinhood offers exposure to cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. If you’re interested in trading crypto, Robinhood could be a good choice.

Robinhood doesn’t charge any fees or commissions for cryptocurrencies, so it can be cheaper than using an exchange like Coinbase or Gemini. On the other hand, the available cryptos are much more limited with Robinhood.

Moomoo doesn’t offer the ability to trade cryptocurrencies, but you can get access to cryptocurrency news and follow the prices and latest trends.

2. Robinhood doesn’t charge options contract fees

Although both Robinhood and Moomoo don’t charge commissions to trade options, Moomoo does charge a per-contract fee.

Robinhood‌ doesn’t even charge a per-contract fee for options. This can make options trading cheaper at Robinhood.

When trading options, it’s important to consider whether there’s a contract fee because trading options usually comes with two parts: the commission and the contract fee. Although many brokers now don’t charge commissions for trading options, some of them, like Moomoo, still have the contract fee.

3. Robinhood offers access to pre-IPO companies

If you’re interested in pre-IPO companies, Robinhood offers that as a trading choice. Being able to buy shares before the initial public offering on a stock can come with advantages (though there is risk as well).

However, it’s important to note that Robinhood won’t guarantee your order will be filled. These are limit orders, so you might not get an execution on your order. On top of that, Robinhood doesn’t offer access to all the IPOs coming out.

However, for those who are interested in attempting to get in on hot companies before they go public, Robinhood could be a good choice.

4. Moomoo has more advanced analysis and trading tools

The Moomoo app has an array of more advanced trading tools and analysis resources than Robinhood. The options analysis could be helpful when you’re trying to determine a strategy. The insights could help you execute more effective options strategies, if that’s what you’re interested in.

On top of that, Moomoo compares prices on assets across exchanges so you could get the best price. There’s also an advanced stock screener to help you identify ideas for your next investment. Moomoo also has access to updated real-time quotes through the Arcabook, which is used by the NYSE.

For intermediate to advanced traders who want access to more tools and insight, and a more advanced platform, Moomoo might be the better choice.

5. Robinhood offers cash management

Although Moomoo focuses on trading and investing, Robinhood offers additional products and services. One of the main offerings is the cash management product. You can get access to a debit card that helps you earn cash back when you use it, and you can also have money directly deposited into the account.

The cash management account is connected to your brokerage account. Any uninvested funds are held in an FDIC-insured account, so you know that it’s protected up to $500,000.

6. Moomoo offers access to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

In addition to U.S. stocks, Moomoo also allows you to participate in the Hong Kong stock market. Moomoo offers access to almost 3,000 Hong Kong stocks.

Which investment platform should you choose?

When deciding on an investment platform, it’s important to consider what’s important to you. Some factors to consider when choosing between Moomoo and Robinhood include:

Available asset classes

Fees

Features you’re looking for

In general, it’s a good idea to think about the types of assets you’re likely to trade and how often you expect to trade. If you know you’re going to trade options frequently, it might make more sense to choose Robinhood because you could avoid the contract fee that Moomoo charges. Additionally, if you want access to cryptocurrencies, Robinhood could be a better choice.

On the other hand, if you’re a trader who is intermediate to advanced and you want access to more tools and analysis, Moomoo could be the better choice. Moomoo offers analysis tools for options trading and a stock screener that’s effective for those who have a little more experience. If you want features that go beyond what Robinhood offers, Moomoo could be a good option.

FAQs

Is Moomoo legit?

Yes, Moomoo is legit. It’s a subsidiary of Futu Holdings, which is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Moomoo also carries SIPC insurance.

Can you day trade on Moomoo?

Yes, you could day trade on Moomoo if you meet the day-trading margin requirements. Moomoo offers real-time quotes and fast execution of trades. As a result, it’s possible to day-trade using Moomoo.

Are Moomoo and Futu the same?

Moomoo is a subsidiary of Futu Inc.

Bottom line

When learning how to invest money, a good investment app or brokerage can help. Both Robinhood and Moomoo could help you practice the basics of trading by offering fast trade execution and allowing you to trade options. To decide whether either of these apps is right for you, it can be helpful to look at other options. Review our picks for the best investment apps to see how Moomoo and Robinhood compare.

Of course, neither app offers tailored financial advice, so if you’re not certain of where to start, you may want to seek the assistance of a financial advisor.