Analysis: $9B-plus in value among distressed commercial properties has been wiped out since Covid-19 onset

By Ashley Fahey
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Reappraisals of more than 700 commercial properties across...

Bisnow

‘Covid Has Wiped Out Mediocrity.’ Orange County Investors Rethink Post-Pandemic Portfolios

Of the four main commercial real estate food groups — industrial, multifamily, office and retail — the pandemic drew a line between the winners and losers. Those in industrial and multifamily will continue their winning streak this year with double-digit rent increases in Orange County, while there are signs of optimism in the latter groups — office and retail — for those investors who fill a need in the market, according to panelists at Bisnow’s Orange County State of the Market event Thursday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Reuters

Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
ECONOMY
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Commercial Property#Property Values#Covid#Foreclosure#Public Health
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Biggest Commercial Real Estate Sales in the Twin Cities in 2021

This list was compiled using information from the Minnesota Department of Revenue and American City Business Journal Leads. Sales were eligible for The List only if they closed in the 2021 calendar year and were commercial properties in the 22-county metro area. Deals were ranked by complete prices. Sale prices were rounded for The List, which is why deals that appear to be tied are ranked differently.
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Supply chain troubles pinch General Mills frozen pizza in Q3

General Mills Inc. on Thursday said supply shortages would hurt profits in the third quarter, though it affirmed full-year earnings guidance. During a presentation for the Consumer Analyst Group of New York 2022 conference, Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce said, "Recent acute supply constraints on our refrigerated dough, pizza, and hot snacks platforms … have caused short-term production shutdowns" in the third quarter, which ends at the end of February.
RETAIL
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

