Linux Foundation Announces New Project “CAMARA – The Telco Global API Alliance” with Global Industry Ecosystem

linux.com
 6 days ago

Open source project to address industry API interoperability leveraging GSMA OPG requirements and Linux Foundation’s Developer Ecosystem. SAN FRANCISCO and BARCELONA, Spain —Mobile World Congress 2022 —February 28, 2022 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile...

www.linux.com

thefastmode.com

Kyndryl, Nokia Ink Global Network and Edge Computing Alliance

Nokia and Kyndryl last week announced a global network and edge computing alliance aimed at helping enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformations with industrial-grade reliable and secure LTE and 5G private wireless networking. The partnership builds on a successful private wireless connectivity project that yielded an innovative solution combining Nokia...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Netcracker's New Digital Platform Powers Telcos Foundation to Monetize 5G

Netcracker Technology announced the launch of Netcracker Digital Platform to help CSPs accelerate new business growth in the digital economy. The challenge now is to leverage these investments to create new growth opportunities while driving significant cost efficiency and agility across the business. This will help telcos achieve the next phase of their evolution, which takes them beyond connectivity to becoming technology providers to the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Global tech industry begins halting sales to Russia

Tech companies around the world have begun suspending deliveries to Russia in compliance with international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions, announced by the Biden Administration on February 24, cover restrictions on the sale of semiconductors and computers. The sanctions also include an expansion of the Foreign Direct...
BUSINESS
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

