Linux Foundation Announces New Project “CAMARA – The Telco Global API Alliance” with Global Industry Ecosystem
Open source project to address industry API interoperability leveraging GSMA OPG requirements and Linux Foundation’s Developer Ecosystem. SAN FRANCISCO and BARCELONA, Spain —Mobile World Congress 2022 —February 28, 2022 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile...www.linux.com
Comments / 0