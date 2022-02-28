ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Elway's contract with Broncos has expired

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
The five-year contract extension John Elway signed with the Denver Broncos in 2017 has expired. He is no longer an official employee of the team.

Elway, 61, played quarterback for the Broncos from 1983-1998, helping the team reach five Super Bowls. Elway won two of those championship games before retiring in 1999.

Elway returned to the franchise in 2011 as executive vice president of football operations. He was promoted to general manager one year later and remained the team’s GM through the 2020 season.

Elway helped the Broncos acquire quarterback Peyton Manning in 2012 and they went on to reach two title games with Manning, winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Elway was promoted to president of football operations in 2017 when he received a contract extension, and he also kept his GM title. Elway stepped down from GM duties in 2021 but remained president.

Elway’s tenure as president is now over and he will serve as an “outside consultant” to general manager George Paton, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Elway has expressed interest in becoming a minority owner of the team, and he has said he would be interested in serving as a consultant for the club’s next controlling owner. Elway’s potential role with new new ownership won’t be sorted out until after the Broncos complete a sale of the team.

Tanario Starks
5d ago

Good get the hell away from my favorite team u have set them back several years with your quarterback selections

8
userfromFl west side
4d ago

look at all the donkeys telling him to go away and stay away. y'all forgot about the 2 superbowl wins and the win when JOHN brought manning to the team. He was put in charge because none of the Bomen family knew what to do and they all loved John.

3
Nancy P. Dillon
5d ago

Good he needs to stay away from the Broncos as much as possible. He is the problem!

8
