Tampa, FL

Driver clocked going 130 mph on Courtney Campbell tells police he was going slower: report

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is facing charges after he was clocked going over 130 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to an affidavit.

The alleged speeder, Bryce Kardan Green, 24, was seen weaving in and out of traffic while racing another driver on the causeway, police said.

A Clearwater police officer clocked Green going 130 mph and pulled him over, the affidavit said.

Green told the officer he was going slower, doing 100 mph, not 130. The speed limit on the four-lane causeway is 60 mph.

Woman arrested trying to smuggle personal massager from Largo Walmart, police say

The report said Green’s speech was slurred, and he had bloodshot eyes and smelled like marijuana, which police found in his vehicle along with oxycodone pills. He refused to perform a field sobriety test, but gave police a sample of his urine.

He was arrested for racing on the highway, driving under the influence (pending the urine test), possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was released Monday on a $2,800 bond.

Online jail records show Green has a lengthy rap sheet with previous arrests for simple battery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle and felonious possession of a firearm among other charges.

ray
5d ago

Just another innocent person of color being harrased by the racist police. He was only doing 100mph not 130mph.. in a 60mph zone..LMAO...

Spongetta
5d ago

Poor boy, just having a smoke, popping a few pills and attempting to kill anyone in his path!! Maybe we should turn a blind eye and let this derelict go....he is being harassed after all...

Guest
5d ago

Throw him in prison for 10 years license suspension 10 years and 10 years on probation that’s 30 years of his life before he kills a family

WFLA

