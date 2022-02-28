Peptides as molecular Trojan horses

Targeted sequencing offers an opportunity to select specific drugs for cancer patients based on alterations in their genome. However, accurate sequencing cannot be performed in cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells because of low tumor content. We performed tumor cell enrichment using tissue suspension of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections with low tumor cell content. The enriched fractions were used to efficiently identify mutations by sequencing a target panel of cancer-related genes. Tumor-enriched and residual fractions were isolated from FFPE tissue sections of intestinal and diffuse gastric cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells and DNA of suitable quality was isolated for next-generation sequencing. Sequencing of a target panel of cancer-related genes using the tumor-enriched fraction increased the number of detectable mutations and variant allele frequency. Furthermore, mutation analysis of DNA isolated from tumor-enriched and residual fractions allowed us to estimate germline mutations without a blood reference. This approach of tumor cell enrichment will not only enhance the success rate of target panel sequencing, but can also improve the accuracy of detection of somatic mutations in archived specimens.

