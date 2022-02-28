ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Peptides as molecular Trojan horses

By Yuan Ping
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeptides are a class of versatile biomolecules that function as hormones, signalling messengers and drugs. Now, two papers report alternative approaches to tailor their chemical properties, which enables the transport of biomacromolecules into cells. These approaches could find use in a wide range of biomedical applications. Many...

www.nature.com

Related
Phys.org

Scientists identify a shuttle protein for the nuclear import of proteins essential for organ growth and development

Scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a nuclear import mechanism essential for organ growth and development. Manipulation of this mechanism has potential applications in the control of organ growth and organ regeneration. Organ growth and regeneration require the entry into the cell nucleus of proteins...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutically harnessing extracellular vesicles

The field of extracellular vesicle (EV) research has developed rapidly over the last decade from the study of fundamental biology to a subject of significant clinical relevance. The potential of harnessing EVs in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases - including cancer and neurological and cardiovascular disorders - is now being recognized. Accordingly, the applications of EVs as therapeutic targets, biomarkers, novel drug delivery agents and standalone therapeutics are being actively explored. This Review provides a brief overview of the characteristics and physiological functions of the various classes of EV, focusing on their association with disease and emerging strategies for their therapeutic exploitation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of nonlinearity in the electrical response of yeast suspensions

The mechanism through which nonlinearity is generated in the response waveform of the electric current obtained by applying alternating current voltage to yeast suspension has not yet been elucidated. In this paper, we showed that the response waveform depends on the applied voltage and frequency. The results showed that distortion (nonlinearity) in the waveform increases as the applied voltage increases and/or the frequency decreases. We suggest a model for the generation of nonlinearity based on the influx of potassium ions into the cell via potassium ion channels and transporters in the membrane due to the applied voltage. Furthermore, we validated this model by simulating an electrical circuit.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

The Article contained an error in Table 2, where the "Equation" value was incorrect for "n4". The incorrect and correct value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Laboratory of Food Chemistry, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands. Sylvia Kalli,Â Carla Araya"‘CloutierÂ &Â Jean"‘Paul Vincken...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domains may yield new vaccine-resistant variants

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously evolving and structural changes to the virus may impact the efficacy of antibody therapies and vaccines. A study published February 17 in PLOS Pathogens by Anshumali Mittal at the University of Pittsburgh and colleagues describes the structural and functional landscape of neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and discuss the effects of mutations on the virus spike protein that may allow it to evade antibody responses.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Infected People Could Have Multiple COVID Variants Hidden in Different Parts of the Body

New research shows virus plays ultimate game of ‘hide and seek’ with immune system. People suffering from COVID-19 could have several different SARS-CoV-2 variants hidden away from the immune system in different parts of the body, finds new research published in Nature Communications by an international research team. The study’s authors say that this may make complete clearance of the virus from the body of an infected person, by their own antibodies, or by therapeutic antibody treatments, much more difficult.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor cell enrichment by tissue suspension enables detection of mutations with low variant allele frequency and estimation of germline mutations

Targeted sequencing offers an opportunity to select specific drugs for cancer patients based on alterations in their genome. However, accurate sequencing cannot be performed in cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells because of low tumor content. We performed tumor cell enrichment using tissue suspension of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections with low tumor cell content. The enriched fractions were used to efficiently identify mutations by sequencing a target panel of cancer-related genes. Tumor-enriched and residual fractions were isolated from FFPE tissue sections of intestinal and diffuse gastric cancers harboring diffuse tumor cells and DNA of suitable quality was isolated for next-generation sequencing. Sequencing of a target panel of cancer-related genes using the tumor-enriched fraction increased the number of detectable mutations and variant allele frequency. Furthermore, mutation analysis of DNA isolated from tumor-enriched and residual fractions allowed us to estimate germline mutations without a blood reference. This approach of tumor cell enrichment will not only enhance the success rate of target panel sequencing, but can also improve the accuracy of detection of somatic mutations in archived specimens.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Targeting gene therapy directly into the lungs

Tufts researchers are building a reputation for precision targeting in drug delivery. Their tools: tiny lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) fine-tuned to latch on to specific tissues, organs, even cell types within the body. Their latest creation: LNPs that carry genetic instructions directly into the lungs. Even if you haven't heard of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
technologynetworks.com

Molecular Driver of Cell Death and Inflammation Revealed

A WEHI-led study has identified a molecular ‘culprit’ responsible for causing damaging levels of cell death and inflammation in the body. The findings could lead to improved treatment options for a range of conditions driven by inflammatory cell death, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cell death is an important...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Timeline and Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations, Virus Explained

The COVID-19 outbreak has been characterized by a succession of devastating tides; swelling emblems of contamination over the globe, typically led by freshly developed microbe varieties, such as Delta and Omicron and again, this is just how contagious transmission should work. The Never-Ending Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 On the other hand,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibody evasion properties of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529.1 or BA.1)...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Understanding the molecular evolution processes underlying placenta acquisition in eutherian ancestors

The molecular evolution of placental protein NRK and its function in regulating placental growth has finally been clarified by researchers from Tokyo Tech. They elucidated that eutherian NRK regulates placental development by a novel mechanism, modulating the CK2-PTEN-AKT pathway. They also determined that this new function was acquired due to the amazingly rapid molecular evolution of NRK in eutherian ancestors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular basis of apoptotic DNA fragmentation by DFF40

Although the functions of CIDE domain-containing proteins, including DFF40, DFF45, CIDE-A, CIDE-B, and FSP27, in apoptotic DNA fragmentation and lipid homeostasis have been studied extensively in mammals, the functions of four CIDE domain-containing proteins identified in the fly, namely DREP1, 2, 3, and 4, have not been explored much. Recent structural study of DREP4, a fly orthologue of mammalian DFF40 (an endonuclease involved in apoptotic DNA fragmentation), showed that the CIDE domain of DREP4 (and DFF40) forms filament-like assembly, which is critical for the corresponding function. The current study aimed to investigate the mechanism of filament formation of DREP4 CIDE and to characterize the same. DREP4 CIDE was shown to specifically bind to histones H1 and H2, an event important for the nuclease activity of DREP4. Based on the current experimental results, we proposed the mechanism underlying the process of apoptotic DNA fragmentation.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Could tiny devices made out of DNA treat cancer?

One of the most promising avenues in treating cancer is to restore our immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancerous cells. A team of University of Chicago chemists and biologists developed a tiny device that can locate tumor cells and force them to reveal themselves to patrolling immune cells. In tests with mice, this resulted in tumor regression.
CANCER
Phys.org

Researchers design a flexible system that sidesteps copper-protein binding

It may seem counterintuitive to many, but metal ions play a critical role in life, carrying out some of the most important biological processes. Think of hemoglobin—a metalloprotein responsible for carrying oxygen to the body's organs via red blood cells. Metalloproteins are proteins bound by at least one metal ion. In the case of hemoglobin, that metal is iron.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The oxytocin signaling complex reveals a molecular switch for cation dependence

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Oxytocin (OT) and vasopressin (AVP) are conserved peptide signaling hormones that are critical for diverse processes including osmotic homeostasis, reproduction, lactation and social interaction. OT acts through the oxytocin receptor (OTR), a magnesium-dependent G protein-coupled receptor that is a therapeutic target for treatment of postpartum hemorrhage, dysfunctional labor and autism. However, the molecular mechanisms that underlie OTR activation by OT and the dependence on magnesium remain unknown. Here we present the wild-type active-state structure of human OTR bound to OT and miniGq/i determined by cryo-EM. The structure reveals a unique activation mechanism adopted by OTR involving both the formation of a Mg2+ coordination complex between OT and the receptor, and disruption of transmembrane helix 7 (TM7) by OT. Our functional assays demonstrate the role of TM7 disruption and provide the mechanism of full agonism by OT and partial agonism by OT analogs. Furthermore, we find that the identity of a single cation-coordinating residue across vasopressin family receptors determines whether the receptor is cation-dependent. Collectively, these results demonstrate how the Mg2+-dependent OTR is activated by OT, provide essential information for structure-based drug discovery efforts and shed light on the molecular determinants of cation dependence of vasopressin family receptors throughout the animal kingdom.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
SCIENCE

