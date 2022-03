Spider-Man: No Way Home is Vudu's best-selling preorder title of all time, breaking the previous record held by Avengers: Endgame, the company announced. The movie's official release date -- March 22 -- was announced yesterday, encouraging a flood of new preorders as fans realized that they were less than a month away from being able to actually sit down and rewatch the blockbuster, which marks the final installment in Tom Holland and Jon Watts's three-movie collaboration on Spider-Man. The movie, Marvel's biggest since Endgame, is the biggest Spider-Man movie ever, and the highest-grossing film of 2021.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO