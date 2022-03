CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Friday that it plans to begin its hybrid work phase starting in April, joining other large Silicon Valley employers returning to the office two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Verge, the Cupertino-based tech giant said starting April 11, teams would initially return to the office one day a week. In the third week, workers would be expected at the office an additional day. By May 23, workers would be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with flexibility on Wednesdays and Fridays. “For many of you, I...

