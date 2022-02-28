ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Servers Going Down for Maintenance Soon

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced today that the servers for Elden Ring across all platforms will be going down later this week for some scheduled maintenance. Over the past month, FromSoftware has been having various issues for its multiplayer services on PC with the Dark Souls trilogy. In addition, the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Go Ahead, Play Elden Ring

In my first session with Elden Ring, I crossed blades with a man named Margit the Fell Omen. He wielded a club about the same size as my character, and he could obliterate half my health bar with a mere glancing blow. My puny katana seemed to ricochet off his armor, and every advance I made was deftly nullified by a liquid-quick counter maneuver. I was lucky if I got to phase two of the fight, at which point Margit conjured a wicked sledgehammer made of pure light. He’d launch into the acrid sky above and crash down like a meteor slamming into the earth. Dodge a second too late and you’re toast.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

When does Elden Ring go live? That depends on where you’re playing

Elden Ring’s official launch date is this Friday, Feb. 25, but the exact time when the game goes live on console and PC platforms will differ, depending on where you are in the world. On Tuesday, publisher Bandai Namco detailed the unlock times and preload window for Elden Ring, and released a new launch trailer for FromSoftware’s highly anticipated open-world role-playing game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free video games for March 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, this month's free video game titles available to PlayStation Plus subscribers include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title associated with Ghost of Tsushima, is available as a bonus title this month. The usual caveats for PlayStation Plus titles apply here, the most significant of which is that they will only be available until early April.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Eldenring
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player downs Margit in three hits after becoming extremely over-levelled

An Elden Ring player became so over-levelled that they killed Margit the Fell Omen in three hits. You can check out the fascinating clip just below, where the player fells the Fell Omen themselves in one magic-based attack, and two sword strikes. This really is what happens when you spend all your time exploring the open world of FromSoftware and levelling up, before returning to the critical path at your own leisure.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's PlayStation Players Get Final Bonus Before PS5 Release

For the past couple of months, Grand Theft Auto Online players who've been playing either on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 have been benefitting from a recurring bonus of GTA$1,000,000 each month. That was automatically given to players who were PlayStation Plus subscribers each month with the deal being that it'd be awarded every month until the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game released. With those versions now arriving this month, that means those on the PlayStation consoles have just one more prize to claim ahead of that release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Players an Easy GTA$ Bonus This Week

GTA Online players who've been around for even a few weekly updates will know by now that there are always certain missions that award more profits than usual, but every now and then, Rockstar Games gives players a way to earn one big lump sum of GTA$ for doing very little. That opportunity is back again this week with players able to make GTA$200K just for completing a couple of missions.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

IGN Breaks Down All 10 Classes From 'Elden Ring'

FromSoftware‘s highly anticipated title Elden Ring has finally launched last week, and with such an expansive game, the studio has offered 10 different player classes for you to choose from. Luckily for those approaching it for the first time, IGN has now broken down all 10 classes for you.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Makes One Popular Gun Worse

A new Call of Duty: Warzone is live on all platforms, or more specifically, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, developer Raven Software has gone ahead and provided the patch notes for the update, which, most notably, reveal that one of the game's more popular guns has been nerfed. In addition to this, the patch notes also reveal and detail the various bug fixes that have been made to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Elden Ring Sheep Have Players Going Wild

"Elden Ring" has only been available to players for just about a week, but they're already diving into the massive title and reporting every Easter egg, reference, and oddity they come across. While FromSoftware's games are typically filled to the brim with secrets, weapons, spells, items, and boss encounters, players weren't expecting to be caught off guard by the random sheep that roam the open world. Some have come to realize that the sheep in "Elden Ring" have a few more tricks up their proverbial sleeves than appearances might imply. Though the animals won't be coming after players and their stockpile of Runes, they will make every attempt to avoid a terrible death at the hands of the Tarnished.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Hogwarts Legacy Tease Gives Harry Potter Fans Hope

Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter Game from WB Games, was revealed for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back in the summer of 2020. The game was originally slated to release in 2021, but within the first month of the new year, it was delayed to this year. It's now March 2022, and we still don't have a release date for the game and Harry Potter fans have grown desperate for the game's second-ever trailer, especially after months and months of rumors that it was imminent. That said, it may finally be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry: Beyond First Look Released

Funforge and Ubisoft have revealed a first look at the upcoming Far Cry board game. Last week, the YouTube channel Quackalope released a first look at Far Cry: Beyond, the upcoming board game inspired by the Far Cry franchise. The new game is an co-op "open world" style board game built around a branching storyline featuring individual missions and scenarios set in the 1980s. Far Cry: Beyond will use legacy-style aspects in which additional weapons, characters, and components hidden away in boxes are unlocked throughout the game, providing more options (or more challenges) for players. You can check out Quackalope's first look video below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 RPG Free for Some

Xbox has made an Xbox 360-era RPG free for some, and by some, we mean Xbox Live Gold subscribers. There are currently three games all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download for free, courtesy of Games With Gold. Two of these games are Xbox One games, or, more specifically, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield and The Flame in the Flood. The third and final game is the Xbox 360 RPG, or more specifically, an Xbox 360 RPG dubbed Sacred 2 Fallen Angel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Officially Cancelled

A long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG has been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the last decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are all available on Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the last 10 years or so. That said, one game hardcore RPG fans of the genre on Switch have been waiting for is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, and The Outer Worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a Mount Rushmore-level studio. And some of its best work has been its work on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games and an Extra Goodie

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free games and an additional goodie over the course of the next week. Each Thursday, Epic's storefront is updated to give players a new free title that is available for a span of one week. And while, normally, Epic Games only makes one game free on its launcher any given week, this week's list of freebies is a bit more extensive than normal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Setting Possibly Discovered And It's Not Vice City

The setting of GTA 6 may have been discovered by an eagle-eyed Grand Theft Auto fan, and if the speculation is accurate then the central setting isn't Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, like every rumor and leak has indicated. Rather, players will return to another familiar location, and one they haven't visited since 2008. That's right, it looks like players may be returning to Liberty City, the series fictional take on New York City, when GTA 6 releases. Again though, this flies in the face of every rumor, report, and leak so far about the game. So, what's the evidence for this theory? Well, it involves a possible GTA 6 tease that was discovered last month.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy