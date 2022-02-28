ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

By DAVID BAUDER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- As his executive producer, Chris Licht, prepares to take over as the new chief of CNN, Stephen Colbert joked late Monday that its name will now stand for Colbert News Network. Despite some expected ribbing, Colbert offered a heartfelt sendoff, telling Licht that 'œI love...

Stephen Colbert Gives Emotional Sendoff to ‘Late Show’ Showrunner (VIDEO)

On Monday, Stephen Colbert gave a heartfelt send-off to Chris Licht as The Late Show showrunner exits the program to become the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Colbert credited Licht for helping turn things around for the late-night talk show, praising his “humility” and “wisdom.” After working together for six years, the late-night host said he grew to love and respect Licht as a friend and co-worker.
Making Stephen Colbert a Hit Was Impressive. For CNN to Beat Fox News, Chris Licht Needs Miracles

Click here to read the full article. Chris Licht has a thing for the underdog. The future head of CNN Global helped Stephen Colbert snatch the late-night viewer crown right off of Jimmy Fallon’s messy spikes. Now he’s been cast in a similar role for CNN, which is currently in third place out of three. Licht is a well-respected producer who launched “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and spearheaded “CBS This Morning” before buoying “The Late Show.” Against Fox News Channel and MSNBC, Licht faces — to put it kindly — an uphill battle. In 2022, Fox News nearly triples CNN’s overall viewership...
Chris Licht, Stephen Colbert's executive producer, is expected to be named CNN's president

Licht is poised to succeed Jeff Zucker as CNN's leader once the network's parent company, WarnerMedia, completes its merger with Discovery, as Puck News first reported. The 50-year-old Licht, who also serves as CBS News' executive vice president of special programming, was brought on board The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April 2016 -- seven months after its premiere -- to serve as showrunner for then-struggling late-night show. Licht 's presence, taking over administrative duties, gave Colbert more time to focus on the performing side of his job. Licht also encouraged Colbert to more forcefully engage with current events and political news, which led to The Late Show becoming the No. 1 network late-night show. Before The Late Show, Licht was executive producer of CBS This Morning, where he is widely credited with turning around its fortunes, adding Gayle King and Charlie Rose and introducing a chattier, more freewheeling format. Before CBS This Morning, Licht helped launch Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough on MSNBC. Morning Joe is still a hugely successful franchise. A formal announcement of Licht's new CNN role is expected as soon as this coming week.
Jeff Zucker
David Zaslav
Anderson Cooper
Stephen Colbert
Joe Scarborough
Chris Cuomo
Donald Trump
Willie Geist
Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
Has Biden's presidency been transformed?

Russia's war on Ukraine comes at a moment of political weakness for President Joe Biden. His job approval rating is low, low enough to drag down his party's chances in the midterms, Americans are angry watching their standard of living diminished by inflation, there is lingering frustration about the president's handling of COVID and there are widespread doubts whether the 79-year-old Biden -- the oldest president in the nation's history -- is physically and mentally up to the job.
Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

